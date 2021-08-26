Popular

Life is Strange: True Colors shows how empathy is a superpower in a new trailer

Alex's superpower will be imperative to unravelling the mystery of Haven Springs.

Life is Strange: True Colors is only a few weeks away, and the Future Games Show at Gamescom has given a further glimpse into protagonist Alex Chen's powers.

The latest instalment in the supernatural coming-of-age series centres around the power of empathy, with Alex being able to experience and manipulate other people's emotions. The trailer shows Alex talking to the owner of a flower shop, who's incredibly distressed. When Alex extracts the lady's anguish, she pokes around for clues as to why she feels this way. It unfolds that the flower shop owner appears to be suffering from dementia, becoming increasingly frightened at her loss of memory.  

I've been really interested to see just how a 'superpower' like empathy will work—time-reversal and telekinesis from the previous two games made a lot more sense. It's clear that Alex's powers will be imperative for her to connect with people and problem-solve. These severe emotions will no doubt prove to be the crux of getting over hurdles to figure out the mysterious circumstances behind her brother's death. 

Life is Strange: True Colors is set to release on September 10.

Mollie Taylor
A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
