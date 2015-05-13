Popular

Life Is Strange Episode 3 out next week

By

High-school hijinks continue next week with the release of the third chapter of Dotnod's episodic adventure Life Is Strange. Called 'Chaos Theory', episode three marks the half-way point of the five-part series, and will be available to full season owners on May 19.

Here's what the press release says about the plot of the next episode:

"In this next instalment of Life is Strange, Max and Chloe’s investigation into Rachel Amber’s disappearance lead them to break into Blackwell Academy after dark, to search for answers. Secrets will be uncovered and Max will find another use for her power."

Our reviewer, Cass, was a fan of the first episode. Hopefully, as the series progresses, it can continue to provide more memorable moments.

Phil Savage

