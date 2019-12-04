LG's ultrawide 144Hz monitor is on sale for $380

Ultrawide monitors can be great for gaming, as long as your favorite titles support wider aspect ratios, and the added space can help with regular productivity tasks as well. If you've been looking for an ultrawide monitor, one model from LG just dropped to $379.99. That's the lowest price yet for this model, and it's also $100 below the usual cost.

This monitor has a lot going for it. You get a 34-inch 2560x1080 IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, and even HDR10 compatibility.

This is a FreeSync monitor, primarily designed for use with AMD graphics cards, but it's also officially marked as G-Sync Compatible on Nvidia's website. That means it should work perfectly with GeForce graphics cards, though Nvidia lists it as HDR-incompatible. It's not clear if that's a typo on Nvidia's part, or if this monitor only supports HDR when paired with AMD graphics.