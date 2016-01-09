Latest Humble Bundle includes The Division beta key

The Division's multiplayer beta was supposed to launch last year, before it was delayed into the rainy wilderness that is early 2016. Whenever it starts, you'll be able to secure access by purchasing the latest Humble Weekly Bundle, which includes beta access if you beat the average pay-what-you-want price.

The average stands at $9.58 at the moment, and beating it grants you copies of Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Splinter Cell, and Splinter Cell Conviction, in addition to the games offered at the $1 or more tier. Up your payment to $10, and you'll also be given Splinter Cell Blacklist and Ghost Recon: Future Soldier.

Chuck a single buck or more to Ubisoft/charity, and you'll get Rainbow Six, Rainbow Six 3, Rainbow Six Vegas, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, and the original Ghost Recon.

That's a whole lot of Tom Clancy.