Konami announces a Silent Hill 'Transmission' with the 'latest updates' for the series

Following months of rumors and leaks, it seems like we might actually find out for sure what's happening with the Silent Hill series this week. Konami announced something it's calling the Silent Hill Transmission will be happening on October 19 in a tweet (opens in new tab) that opens by quoting Silent Hill 2's tagline, "In your restless dreams, do you see that town?"

Silent Hill art director and monster designer Masahiro Ito retweeted the announcement (opens in new tab), if that counts for anything.

There have been rumors of multiple studios working on Silent Hill games, seemingly confirmed by Christophe Gans, director of the Silent Hill movie. There were leaked images hit by a DMCA strike from Konami, suggestions that Bloober Team (developer of The Medium) was making a Silent Hill game, perhaps a remake of Silent Hill 2, and something called Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated by South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee last month.

Konami's tweet links to a website (opens in new tab) that currently just displays the time the Silent Hill Transmission is scheduled for. Whatever it turns out to be, it'll be broadcast at 2pm PT/10pm BST on October 19, which is 8am AEST on October 18. Let's hope it's not just announcing another Silent Hill skateboard with a nurse on it (opens in new tab).