Kill more naked giants in Attack on Titan 2

Attack on Titan, the bonkers anime about killing naked giants, is getting another game adaptation next year in the form of Attack on Titan 2. Koei made the announcement today, releasing a teaser trailer that, lamentably, only shows snippets of cutscenes.

Koei’s keeping quiet in regards to specific details, but expect to jump around using fancy grappling gear, known as Omni-Directional Maneuver Gear, while stabbing lots of gargantuan monsters.

Here’s the first game in action, to give you an idea of what to expect.

Attack on Titan 2 is due out in early 2018.