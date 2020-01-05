Kentucky Route Zero's final episode is coming soon

Indie developer Cardboard Computer is responsible for Kentucky Route Zero, an episodic game of magical realism, secret highways, and strange Americana. The first episode of a planned five was released on January 7, 2013, and now there's a countdown suggesting the final episode could be out this week.

To access that countdown you'll need to be in the US and call the Kentucky Route Zero development status hotline on 1-858-WHEN-KRZ. You'll hear the following message: "The current status of Kentucky Route Zero is preparing for publication. More detailed information will be available shortly. You may wait with us if you want to. Please hold."

After chilling out with some hold music for a minute you'll be informed that your estimated wait time is three thousand and something minutes, a number that goes down if you stay on the line. The sleuths of Twitter and the Kentucky Route Zero wiki have recorded this message and done the math to calculate that it should hit zero this Tuesday, January 7, exactly seven years after the first episode was released.

