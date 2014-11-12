Just Cause 3's Steam listing reveals additional details

Art by Andrew Leung

Just Cause 3 is coming! As a fan of sticking it to pipeline jerks in Just Cause 2, this excites me. We learned a few details of the upcoming sequel last night, but now... oh right, yeah, the picture. I should explain that.

Y'see, Just Cause 3's few existing screenshots are exclusive to another publication, and our use of them would fall into a questionable legal grey area. Instead—and because I am childish—I'm going to use artist impressions of the game. Thanks to former PC Gamer deputy art editor Andrew Leung for this stunning piece.

Anyway, Just Cause 3's Steam listing is live, and filled with details about Avalanche's sequel. First, the setting: the Mediterranean republic of Medici. Apparently, the map features over 400 square miles of "complete freedom". That makes it roughly the same size as Just Cause 2's Panau.

Also on the Steam page is this feature list:

"Explore a Mediterranean island paradise with complete vertical freedom – skydive, BASE jump and free dive in an open world with virtually zero limits

"Glide through the air and swoop across mountains with your Wingsuit giving a new way to rain death from above

"Use your Grapple and Parachute to scale buildings, hijack vehicles, move quickly or tether objects together for creative new ways to cause Chaos.

"Cause massive chains of destruction in military bases, harbours, prisons, police stations and communications facilities to bring down a dictator

"Arm yourself with a wide range of explosive weaponry from shotguns and missile launchers to tank-busters and air-strikes

"Choose from a huge variety of different vehicles to drive including speedboats, jets, helicopters, turbo-fuelled sports cars and super bikes

"Get adventurous with dozens of challenge missions and collectibles to discover

"Online community features."

The mantra, then, seems to be "Just Cause, but more of it". We also know that it won't have microtransactions.

We'll inevitably have more news on Just Cause 3 as it emerges. If you fancy, tweet me your own artist impressions of the game, and I'll use them to illustrate future news posts. I will genuinely do this; at least until we have screenshots we are allowed to use.