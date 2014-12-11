Just Cause 3 screenshot dump promises flexible mayhem
Avalanche Studios has yet to provide a meaningful glimpse at how Just Cause 3 will look in action, so these 21 screenshots are welcome. No longer will we need to call upon our deputy art director to speculate for us: this is the real deal.
Just Cause 3 releases some time in 2015. The open world game will not boast multiplayer at launch, but at least it won't contain microtransactions.
