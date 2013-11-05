Jazzpunk trailer promotes comedy adventure through the medium of Thunderbirds

Hello, I have just watched the trailer for Jazzpunk. Normally at this point, I'd use the knowledge osmosed from said trailer to explain to you what Jazzpunk is. Er, okay... um... well. Ah, yes, there was a fish, and gibs, and a Thunderbirds pastiche. Also spies, maybe? A sheep exploded, but I can't be sure of its significance. You know what? Maybe you should watch the trailer too, then we can try to suss things out together.

Right then, our next stop in this hunt for clues is to read the description in the video for this thing that is called Jazzpunk:

"Jazzpunk is the best 'First-Person Grapefruit Simulator' that money can buy."

Damnit! That's either no help, or it is, and I've been fooled into posting about a grapefruit simulator. To be honest, neither outcome is ideal. Okay, let's try again. To the game's website!

"Jazzpunk is a stylized first-person adventure comedy. As the mysterious Agent Polyblank, you'll explore a variety of retro-futuristic locations, and perform all manner of gadget-driven capers. The tone of the game is cartoon cyberpunk; dense technology-infused locales, dripping with a fresh coat of colour and humour."

Success! We now know what the game is and, personally speaking, I'm quite looking forward to meandering around an indulgent comedy game that borrows heavily from a warped '70s movie aesthetic.

Jazzpunk is due out This Winter.

Thanks, RPS .