Introducing Thursday Hardware Deals

We've been bringing you our Weekend Game Deals for a while, but we would be remiss to not also direct you toward bargains to help supe up the rig you play them on. That's why we're going to be wrangling together discount hardware from the four corners of the universe every Thursday for your guiltless purchasing pleasure. Come on in, and be prepared to leave with some awesome gear and cash to spare.

Newegg

Among other things, Newegg's rockin' some back to school deals on LCD monitors.

Acer S201HLbd 20" Monitor - $95 (Normally $140)

Viewsonic VX2253mh 22" Monitor - $150 (Normally $200)

Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" Monitor - $290 (Normally $380)

AMD A8-3850 Llano 2.9Ghz Quad-Core Desktop APU (CPU/GPU combined processor) - $100

AMD FX-4170 Zambezi 4.2GHz Quad-Core CPU - $120

ASRock 970 EXTREME3 AM3+ AMD 970 SATA ATX Motherboard - $85 (Normally $95)

ASUS M5A88-M AM3+ AMD 880G SATA ATX Motherboard - $100 (Normally $110)

TigerDirect

1.5 Terrabytes for 90 bucks? I ask you: Why the hell not? If you prefer external, or perhaps something in an SSD, they've also got you covered.

Seagate Barracuda 1TB Hard Drive - $80 (Normally $110)

Western Digital My Passport 1TB Portable Hard Drive - $100

OCZ AGT3-25SAT3-120G Agility 3 Series Solid State Drive, 120GB - $96 (Normally $110)

AOC e2051Sn 20" Widescreen Monitor - $100 (Normally $130)

Seagate ST1500DL003 Barracuda Green Hard Drive - $90 (Normally $130)

Amazon

The 'Zon has some decent offers on mid-range and high-end video cards, among other things.

EVGA GeForce GTX 550 Ti FPB 1024 MB Graphics Card - $125 (Normally $150)

EVGA GeForce GTX670 FTW 2048MB GDDR5 Graphics Card - $400 (Normally $440)

Crucial 8GB Kit (4GBx2), 204-pin SODIMM, DDR3 PC3-10600 Memory - $47 (Normally $60)

Corsair Vengeance Blue 16 GB DDR3 SDRAM Dual Channel Memory Kit - $92 (Normally $120)

Intel Core i5-3570K Quad-Core Processor 3.4 GHz 4 Core LGA 1155 - $230 (Normally $275)

Intel Core i7-2600K Quad-Core Processor 3.4 Ghz 8 MB Cache LGA 1155 - $318 (Normally $409)

Microcenter

What, 1.5TB wasn't enough for you? Sigh ... fine, have two or three.

Seagate Barracuda 2TB SATA Hard Drive - $110 (Normally $120)

Crucial Ballistix Sport 8GB DDR3-1600 (PC3-12800) Dual Channel Memory - $43 (Normally $52)

Expansion 3TB SuperSpeed USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive - $140 (Normally $145)

Hyper 212 EVO Universal CPU Cooler - $30 (Normally $37)

ZT Series 750 Watt Modular ATX Power Supply - $100 (Normally $140)

TR2 Series 500 Watt ATX Power Supply - $40 (Normally $58)

The Diablotek CPA-6170 EVO Mid Tower ATX Case - $34 (Normally $50)

If you know of other places to find quality hardware on the cheap, be sure to share them with us in the comments. And let us know if there's a specific upgrade you're looking to make between now and next Thursday -- we'll keep an eye out for you!

Until next week!