Indie run-and-gun platformer Fury Unleashed has left Early Access

Fury Unleashed was formerly known as Badass Hero, a name the developers say they changed "because it was called Badass Hero." It's a permadeath action-platformer that's a bit like Comix Zone in that it's a fourth-wall-eroding story about a character who is aware they're in a comic, but also a bit like Rogue Legacy in that they keep dying and being replaced by a different hero who inherits all their best stuff. It's also a bit like Metal Slug or Contra in that it's a 2D arcade platformer where you have a big gun. If you hate comparisons, this paragraph probably just gave you hives.

After five years of development, three of those years spent in Early Access, Fury Unleashed has now hit version 1.0. It has a new epilogue chapter, skins and achievements and "Lots of smaller changes". It's also got local co-op, a rad hand-drawn art style, and music composed by Adam Skorupa and Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz, who've made music for The Witcher, Bulletstorm, and Shadow Warrior 2.

It's available on Steam and has both Linux & MacOS support.