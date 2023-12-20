In an amazing year for PC gaming, too many games launched with major issues

It's the end of an outstanding year for PC gamers. Almost every major game release made its way into our corner at the same time as everywhere else. I didn't have to listen to my console-playing friends gloat about Armored Core 6. I could jump into a mech and get nuked by a helicopter in the first hour right alongside them. And we were given a monumental gift with Baldur's Gate 3, an RPG of staggering complexity that everyone is enjoying, but especially us.



It wasn't, however, an outstanding year for PC gamers trying to play new games at launch. In fact, the amount of major releases with frustrating performance problems was particularly egregious this year. Several games launched in nearly unplayable states and had to get patched back together, leaving many people with 80GB paper weights until everything was sorted out.



One of the worst among those games was The Last of Us Part 1 . The post-apocalyptic shooter ran at a lower frame rate than the HBO show for many players, and that was when it wasn't crashing or transforming its main cast into fuzzy abominations . Sony has committed to releasing more PC ports after doubling sales in the category that includes them last year, but we might have to start praying we get more God of War-style releases than The Last of Us Part 1s.



It's 2023 and PC gaming is easier than ever to get into, whether you buy a prebuilt rig, build one yourself, or pick up something like a Steam Deck . There's no reason it should be this hard to buy a game you've been waiting for that works on day one. We've reached the point where developers are warning us of performance issues before the game is even out. If this year has proved anything, it's that developers need to be given more time to figure out PC releases so players aren't left sorting through the mess.



Here's a refresher on the big games that sputtered out on launch day:

(Image credit: Colossal Order)

The pattern is obvious here: frame rate drops and stuttering (likely from shader compiling) are ruining PC launches. PCs come in many different shapes and sizes, so some inconsistency among different hardware configurations is to be expected. But shader problems, for example, can be reduced with certain engines like Unreal Engine 4. As Hi-Fi Rush lead graphics programmer Kosuke Tanaka told PC Gamer earlier this year , UE4 developers can tell your graphics card to do the heavy lifting that causes stuttering before you're playing the game. The tradeoff is a loading screen for shader compilation when you boot up a new game, but I'd gladly take that over the stop-motion nightmares we have now.

Developers need to be given more time to figure out PC releases so players aren't left sorting through the mess.