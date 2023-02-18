iFixit throws its hat in the ring with its own 2TB SSD upgrade for Steam Deck

Audio player loading…

First spotted by GamingOnLinux (opens in new tab), DIY repair outfitter iFixit is now offering its own Steam Deck SSD replacements. iFixit (opens in new tab) is offering 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations at $100, $180, and $300 respectively, with the option to spend $5 extra for a screwdriver, tweezers, heat spreader, and plastic pry tools.

iFixit is the third big DIY retailer in just under two weeks to start offering SSDs for the Deck, joining the likes of Framework (opens in new tab) and Scan UK (opens in new tab). Up until now it's been much harder to find reputable sources for the 2230 NVMe drives used by the Deck⁠—the portable only has room for this particularly stubby configuration, and there haven't been consumer retail options until now.

It's still a pricey upgrade though, with the 2230 stubbies commanding much higher prices than equivalent sizes in more standard configurations. They're going for similar prices at all three retailers as well, with Scan only going up to 1TB in size. Framework is sourcing theirs from Western Digital though, while iFixit is selling Micron drives, if manufacturer loyalty factors into this for you.

As it stands, this will probably remain a niche option unless prices come down in the future. I've been burned by a defective micro SD card in the past, but these days I'm pretty content with my combo of 512GB Deck with a 512GB Samsung card⁠—it definitely helps if you prefer older games and indies on your Deck instead of some of these triple-A monster installs we've been seeing. As far as Steam Deck DIY upgrades go, my favorite is still this translucent backplate kit offered by JSAUX (opens in new tab).