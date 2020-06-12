I went into space to check out some of Elite's massive new capital ships, including, uh, 'Boaty McBoatface'

Fleet carriers are the most recent addition to ever-evolving space sim Elite Dangerous. These colossal ships can jump 500 light years at a time, and act as mobile space stations. But with an eye-watering price tag of 5,000,000,000 credits, I'm about as likely to own one as I am a Lamborghini Aventador in real life. So I thought I'd just go and have a look at some instead.

Logging into Elite for the first time in a few months, I notice several fleet carriers in my current system. I already love some of the names players are giving them, including the Kitty Hawk, the Stan Lee, the Love Boat, and, of course, Boaty McBoatface. Seeing these hulking juggernauts looming out of the void as I approach, I can't help but be impressed by their scale. I also like that I can dock at them to refuel and repair, which is handy for passing travellers.

Here are some snaps from my fleet carrier sightseeing tour.

(Image credit: Frontier)

(Image credit: Frontier)

(Image credit: Frontier)

(Image credit: Frontier)

(Image credit: Frontier)