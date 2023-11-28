I asked every PC Gamer editor to pick a product they couldn't live without. Here's what they said

Oria Precision Screwdriver Kit | $21.99 $11.19 at Amazon (save $10.80)

Tyler Wilde, Executive Editor

It's something every PC gamer will need eventually: a screwdriver with a ton of little bits. This set also includes a nifty flexible extender for getting into tight spots in your PC case, and the bits are lightly magnetized, which you'll be thankful for when you inevitably drop a screw into a labyrinth of jagged edges inside your build.

I was a little wary of buying such a cheap set—there are tons of near-identical sets on Amazon with other brand names you've never heard of—but three years later I'm glad I didn't spend more, because I have no complaints. I especially like the case. The molded insert that holds all the pieces in place is the typical flimsy clear plastic, but the box it sits in is quite sturdy, and the thick latch snaps shut with a satisfying click—it's chunkier than the latches on the much bigger case that came with my Dremel rotary tool . (Also a neat tool to own, if not really essential for PC building.)

You don't have to do any jostling to get all the bits and extenders to fit neatly, either, so you've got no excuse for losing parts. After three years as my go-to screwdriver set for small screws, mine looks like it did when I bought it.