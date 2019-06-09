HyperX's excellent gaming keyboard is $40 off on Best Buy

One of the stars of our best gaming keyboard roundup is currently on sale at Best Buy at $99.99, a full $40 (or 28%) off. The HyperX Alloy Elite is a fantastic deck, a high performance driver built around Cherry MX Brown switches and absolutely festooned with features. It comes with a comfortable detachable wristrest, dedicated media keys, full RGB backlighting, USB passthrough, and a ton of other extras that make it one of the best mechanical boards you can get your hands on. Slicing the price down to the sub-$100 mark makes it almost irresistible, especially if you've been holding off on upgrading to a gorgeous new gaming deck, or if it's finally time to upgrade from the membrane trash that comes packed in with even some of the best gaming PCs.

The MX Brown switches built into the Alloy Elite are Cherry's midrange solution for those that don't want to tilt all the way into Blue territory (clicky and tactile) or Red (quiet and linear). They're a sort of happy medium, providing a little bump of tactile feedback with every button press but nearly as silent as Reds. They're the key to why this configuration of the Alloy Elite RGB is such a perfect hybrid, suitable for both gaming and typing.

