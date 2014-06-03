Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age announced by Crytek, is a four-player co-op shooter

Four people stand toe-to-toe in a desperate battle against the undead. No, it's not a new Left 4 Dead. Or a new Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army. Or a new... okay, it'll be easier to tell you what it is . Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age is another newly announced game from Crytek.

Hunt takes place in the late 1800s, in a world where myths and monsters are not only real, but trying to eat you and three buddies.

"Players act as hunters willing to take up arms and risk their necks by venturing into the deadliest of territories and facing the hideous creatures that have overrun them," explains the press release.

"Adding to the thrill of the hunt is a special content generation system that ensures players never encounter exactly the same environment or set of enemies twice. As the surprises come thick and fast, the terror of knowing that one of the game's grueling boss battles could be just around the corner will keep everyone's..." I've had to cut off the press release there, because it was about to say "pulses pounding".

Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age is due to enter closed beta later this year.