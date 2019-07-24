HP's Omen gaming headset is $40 ($15 off) right now

(Image credit: HP)

If you were asked to name some companies that make the best gaming headsets, you'd probably pick HyperX, or SteelSeries, or maybe Razer. I was completely unaware HP produces headsets, much less ones that were any good, but one of the company's models is on sale for $39.99. That's a savings of around $15 from the usual Amazon price.

This headset features large 53mm audio drivers, a suspension headband to evenly distribute weight, and ear cups made of synthetic leather. The microphone is also retractable, and there are built-in volume and mute controls. It's a wired headset that ends in a 3.5mm connector, but an adapter is included to use it over USB on PC, PS4, or Xbox One.

We haven't personally tested the headset, but it has 4/5 stars on Amazon out of 76 customer reviews. Most reviews confirm the headset is extremely comfortable, though the microphone quality leaves a bit to be desired. Our friends over at Tom's Hardware echoed those sentiments in their review.

