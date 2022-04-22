HP's offering a devilish $666 discount on this all AMD gaming PC

HP is running a site-wide Spring sale on a bunch of Omen gaming laptops and desktops this weekend. As an added incentive, HP is also offering up to an extra 10% off on systems over $1,399 with coupon code 10GAMER2022 and 5% off with coupon code 5GAMER2022, which can be applied at check out.

One of the systems that stands out to us is an Omen 40L GT12 gaming desktop for only $1,234. This AMD-powered entry-level is discounted by $666 from its usual $1899 price point.

The Omen 40L GT21-0148z desktop includes an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU backed by 16GB RAM and a Radeon RX 6600XT. Of course, out of the budget GPUs, we prefer the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti over the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but it's not a bad configuration at this price.

The combination of 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD is an exciting choice where you can use the SSD as a boot drive and the HDD to store all your extra stuff. Since you're already saving a few hundred dollars, you might consider upgrading the SSD to at least 1TB, though.

This heavily discounted Omen gaming desktop will give plenty of 1080p gaming goodness for under $1300. Just make sure to use the coupon code 5GAMER2022 at checkout for an extra 5%.

We're big fans of the Omen's sleek black case design. The tempered glass side panel shows off all PC's innards, and the twin white rimmed fans upfront with the Omen diamond is a good look.

The Omen 40L is a nice entry-level system that's pretty easily upgradable. Our advice is to take the couple hundred bucks you save from the sale and go for more storage. Then you'll have managed to get yourselves a neat mid-range PC at a budget price.

Currently, the HP website has got some issues with long load times, but as far as we can tell, you can still add things to your cart and check out if you got the patience. If not, give it a couple of hours and try again.