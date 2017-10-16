HP is readying an Envy x360 laptop with integrated AMD Vega mobile graphics

For a brief period, HP posted a datasheet of an upcoming 2-in-1 laptop that could be the first to implement AMD's 14-nanometer Raven Ridge APU. According to the datasheet, which HP has now pulled from its website, its Envy x360 15-bq101na will feature a Ryzen 5 2500U that combines a quad-core Zen CPU with an integrated graphics core powered by AMD's Vega architecture.

To be clear, this is not a discrete graphics solution, so we don't expect performance to rival a desktop Radeon RX Vega. However, AMD previously said its Zen-based APUs will deliver 40 percent more graphics performance than its current Bristol Ridge APUs, and 50 percent more CPU performance. If those claims are true, the Envy x360 and other similarly configured laptops could offer up respectable gaming performance in less demanding games.

The datasheet indicates the Ryzen 5 2500U will run at 2GHz to 3.6GHz and have 6MB of cache. It lists the graphics core as "AMD Radeon Vega M," but provides no further details.

Other specs include a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 8GB of single-channel DDR4-2400 memory (can be upgraded to 16GB), 256GB M.2 NMVe storage, and a 45Wh battery with claimed battery life at a little over 10 hours.