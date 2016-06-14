Watch the 2016 PC Gaming Show

The second ever PC Gaming Show is over! We saw the first Dawn of War 3 gameplay, new Deus Ex: Mankind Divided footage, VR games and turn-based tactics games and first-person shooters and a game in which you're a giant cop, and it's all archived in the video above (the show starts at 00:30:50).

We want to thank everyone involved—including our excellent host Sean "Day9" Plott and our also excellent post-show host Tom Marks—and everyone who came to the show or watched from home. PC gaming deserves a presence among the consoles and tablets of E3, and we're proud to give it one. Hop over here for all the news and trailers out of the event, and we'll see you next year.