Where to find Lost Razorwing Eggs in WoW Shadowlands

Looking for Lost Razorwing Eggs in World of Warcraft? The 9.1 update has finally arrived, and what better way to prepare for flying in Shadowlands than by snagging yourself a shiny new mount. You can get the Dusklight Razorwing by collecting eggs from enemies in and around Korthia, but there's a little more to it than that.

First of all, you need to make sure you've unlocked the new zone within the Maw by completing a series of quests. But once you're free to roam around, you can start work on this new mount. Here's where to find WoW Lost Razorwing Eggs in 9.1.

WoW Lost Razorwing Eggs: Where to find them

You'll need to collect six Lost Razorwing Eggs to get the Dusklight Razorwing mount, and the good news is you can loot these from quite a few enemies in Korthia. The bad news is they seem to have a relatively low drop rate. Many of the normal mobs have a low chance of dropping them, such as the Melded Gorgers and Mindseize Controllers found in northern Korthia, so farming these is an option. Alternatively, both the Colossal Worldeater and Konthrogz the Obliterator rares have a much higher drop rate.

It's unclear whether there's a daily cap on how many you can pick up in a day, so if you've only managed to grab a couple before your luck seems to run out, it's worth trying again tomorrow.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

How to get the Dusklight Razorwing mount

Once you've picked up at least one Lost Razorwing Egg, you can return it to its nest. That's on the western edge of Korthia—you'll know if you've got the right one as you'll be able to interact with it (you can also check the map above). Whenever you return an egg, a Dusklight Matriarch will show up to thank you.

Again, it's unclear if you're able to hand in more than one egg per day. But once you've returned a total of six eggs to the nest, the Razorwing Matriarch will show up and become your new Dusklight Razorwing mount.