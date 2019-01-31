How to finish Fortnite's 'sundial, oversized coffee, and dog head' dance challenge

With season seven winding down to a close, one of Fortnite's week nine challenges is of the multi-stage dancing variety. For this challenge, you will need to dance in three unique locations with only a tiny clue given as to where: on a "sundial, oversized cup of coffee, and giant metal dog head." We know exactly where to go.

The map down below marks all of the locations. The sundial is found on a small hill southeast of Paradise Palms, the oversized cup of coffee is found at the sign for the diner at Dusty Divot, and the giant metal dog head is the welcoming sign at Junk Junction.

