Where to find all the school bells in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Where are all the Tony Hawk bell locations? The School levels in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 each have the 'Wallride 5 Bells' objective in their lists of goals. Performing wallrides to reach each bell isn't too challenging, but there are a couple that are easy to miss.

Grab your skateboard and prepare to zoom along walls, and even across rooftops on your quest to complete every park goal. Whether it's just one bell that eludes you, or want some guidance on the best route for finding all the Tony Hawk bell locations, I'm here to save you time. Let's complete this goal quickly so you can focus your energy on achieving a respectable high score.

How to wallride in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

The most important move you need to know for these missions is FS Wallride. Each bell is perched on a wall and a few of them are positioned close to ramps and other obstacles. So, it's worth nailing wallrides before attempting this park goal. To wallride, skate towards a wall at a slight angle, jump (A/X on a controller), and then press grind (Y/Triangle) to ride along it.

Tony Hawk bell locations: School

School is the second level in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and finding all five bells can be tricky. Chances are you've found four bells and are on the hunt for that pesky fifth. Here's the best route to take:

Bell One

Starting on the green roof, skate down and drop onto the floor. Directly ahead there's a gap between the buildings on the right. Skate down this narrow alleyway, turning right at the end. Once you pass the pale gutter pipe on your right, get ready to wallride and grind across the first bell. Continue forward, following the snaking walkway until it opens up again.

Bell Two

Once in the open area, bear left and skate down the slope. Next to the small wooden ramp at the bottom, on the red building, wallride once more to claim the second bell.

Bell Three

Make a sharp right and head to the blue table next to the brick wall. You can grind the top of this wall by jumping and then grinding. Once you're on this ledge, skate towards the wall and wallride along, then jump and hold grind to reach the roof. Jump once more to stop grinding and then turn your attention to the red building. The third bell is under a light on the side.

It's possible to reach the roof from the other side of the short building by skating up the colourful ramp and performing a Boneless (double-tap up on the d-pad + jump) while holding forward. However, this is much harder if you haven't unlocked all your stat points yet so I recommend sticking with the first method.

Bell Four

Hop off the roof on the left side (opposite direction to where you came from) and skate past the colourful ramps. Keep left and follow the playground around to find a building with lots of glass windows and doors. Skate along and wallride to hit the fourth bell.

Bell Five

Continue skating past the colourful ramps lining the outer left-side of the playground. You'll find the final bell on the wall on your left.

Tony Hawk bell locations: School 2

School 2's layout is very different to the level in the first game, but it's just as easy to wallride the five bells, and you're likely a pro by this point. Here's how to find all five before the timer runs out:

Bell One

The first bell is in the opening area of the map. After spawning onto the level, turn your attention to the wall on the right. The bell is visible underneath the light.

Bell Two

Make a sharp right turn after the first bell and head down the slope—grinding the rail helps you gain speed to make this faster. Skate across the courtyard, and head down the walkway on the right side of the library (the farthest corner from where you entered the courtyard). The next bell is above the ramp with 'School' graffitied on it.

Bell Three

Follow the level around and grind the rail down the stairs. You want to stay on the platform at the bottom of the steps, rather than dropping all the way down to ground level. Skate to the end of the platform and grind the bell on the grey pillar. It'll light up as you approach it so you can't miss it.

Bell Four

Grinding the previous bell will have you drop down onto the floor. Keep right as you skate past the two beige huts and steer into the corner where you'll notice a blue dumpster with graffiti above it. The bell is nestled between the dumpster and graffiti.

Bell Five

The final bell is located opposite the 'Matt Helsom Memorial Gymnasium'. If you're looking at the Library head-on, skate to the grey windows on the left side and turn around to find it on the wall directly opposite. It's an easy wallride to reach this one as there are no obstacles close by.