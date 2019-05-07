Housing an RTX 2060, this MSI gaming laptop is $370 off

Though it didn't quite make our list of the best MSI laptop for gaming in 2019, the MSI GL63 did come close. With its Intel Core i7-8750H processor, normally reserved for more highfalutin offerings, the GL63 punches above its weight. And it doesn't pull any cheap shots either. For its graphics, its 8SE-054 variant wields the GDDR6 might of an RTX 2060. In other words, for $1,699, it's a real powerhouse. For $1,329, it's a steal. I say that because that's how much it costs on Newegg at the time of this writing: $1,329—a whopping 22 percent off its list price.

A $370 discount ain't nothing. Better yet, the model in question comes with a free MSI gaming mouse to accompany your new, thin and relatively light gaming rig. Measuring just over an inch thick and weighing less than five pounds in total, the MSI GL63 8SE-054 boasts dimensions disproportional to its performance. And I mean that in the best possible way. At this discounted price, it has ample storage, too. 1TB of traditional spinning hard drive space is accompanied by a 128GB NVMe solid-state drive, so you can divvy up your gaming according to load time priority.

As for its screen, competitive gamers will be pleased to know the marked down MSI GL63 bears a 15.6-inch TN panel. Now you may be wondering, why get excited for TN when IPS is widely considered the superior option? Well, TN, or Twisted Nematic, displays often have the benefit of higher refresh rates and lower response times. For when you want to play League of Legends or Fortnite at the highest frames rates while experiencing minimal latency from your mouse and keyboard, this panel exhibits a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a mere 3ms response time.

In our rundown of the best budget laptops for gaming, wherein the GL63 is ranked number five, we highlighted the posh, gaming monitor-like quality of its display, saying, "If you're used to a high refresh rate display while gaming on your desktop, the GL63 is a great way to preserve some of that glorious desktop experience."

We made a point to mention its unconventional serviceability, too. The fact that you can replace the RAM and SSD with ease suggests you can not only repair the machine yourself, but also you can upgrade it later if you so desire. 128GB of NVMe storage and 16GB of RAM doesn't seem as limited when you take into account how effortless it is to disassemble the thing and put shiny new components inside. If only the same were true for the GPU and CPU, not that they'd need a revamp any time soon.

This sale ends next Monday, so take some time to mull it over, or don't.