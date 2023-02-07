How to find Field Guide pages in Hogwarts Legacy

Field Guide pages are a type of collectible in Hogwarts Legacy, and you'll gain XP for each one you find. These pages won't be in plain sight, but by using spells like Revelio, you'll be able to snag different types of pages when you're out and about in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade and beyond. Some pages, such as the ones you get with Accio, Levioso, or Incendio will just give XP, but those that appear when you use Revelio offer a nice little lore entry about their object or room.

There are many to find throughout the vast open world of the Hogwarts universe, so it's a good idea to unlock your broom (opens in new tab) before you start searching further afield. This guide doesn't list every location—instead, I'll tell you what to look out for so you can start collecting the Hogwarts Legacy Field Guide pages as you play.

Hogwarts Legacy Field Guide pages

You'll get your Field Guide when you meet Professor Weasley after visiting your common room for the first time. This unlocks the game's full menu and lets you see information such as your level, gear, inventory, and quests. You can also start collecting Field Guide pages to gain XP.

There are five different varieties of Field Guide pages, and you'll need different spells to collect them. Here are the five types of Field Guide Pages I've found so far:

Revelio Field Guide pages

Moth frame Field Guide pages

Levioso statue Field Guide pages

Torch Field Guide pages

Flying book Field Guide pages

Image 1 of 4 Revelio Field Guide page. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Moth frame Field Guide page. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Levioso statue Field Guide page. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Torch Field Guide page. (Image credit: Portkey Games)

Revelio Field Guide pages are the first type you're introduced to, and you'll need to use the Revelio spell to reveal them. Likewise, the Flying Field Guide pages are often found flying through the air, and you have to use the Accio spell to catch them.

Statue Field Guide pages require the use of Levioso to lift them and reveal the page hidden beneath, and Torch Field Guide pages should be lit with either Incendio or Confringo, depending on how far away the torch is from you. Lastly, Moth Frame Field Guide pages need the spell Lumos to help guide the moth back to the painting.

Finding and collecting Field Guide pages also works towards certain challenges, which will reward you with goodies such as cosmetics and the like. Check the Challenges section of your menu for more details and to redeem your rewards.