Hitman's latest update frees a whole bonus campaign from PS4 purgatory after 7 years and intentionally restores an old exploit

Thank you, PS4 players, but we'll take it from here. Hitman: World of Assassination (née Hitman 3) has gotten its August patch, and it's bringing back some, well, pretty unfamiliar faces, actually. Alongside the usual bevy of updates, tweaks, removals and enhancements, it's also accompanied by a couple of new pieces of DLC.

Those are the Trinity Pack, a collection of three new suits which, sure, you can buy if you're really into Hitman's dress-up aspect, and The Sarajevo Six Campaign Pack, a collection of six bonus missions for the maps from Hitman 1 that have been exclusive to that game's PS4 version for the last seven years.

"This six-mission campaign tells a self-contained story that revolves around former members of a paramilitary unit known as CICADA," who all got up to some very unpleasant stuff during the Siege of Sarajevo. It's up to you to sort them out, in a set of six missions across Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido. You know, if I ever thought I was at risk of being murdered by Agent 47, I'd just go on holiday to a location that hadn't featured in any of the games he's in. These guys are clueless. You can pick up the pack right now for $5/£4.29.

But new DLC isn't the only news fit to print from the August patch. There's also a few tweaks to the game's Freelancer mode that are well-worth mentioning. First up, IO has completely disabled the Perfect Run prestige objective from the mode, "like, straight up removed it from the game," they say, because it keeps registering as failed for players who successfully complete it. Like me. I always successfully complete it. All those failures I have clocked in are the unjust interventions of a fickle god.

Good news for other players like me, then, that IO says it's actually restored an exploit that was letting players quit out of a Freelancer run without it registering as a failure (costing you your gear and potentially killing your streak). The studio has "reverted the removal of the Alt+F4 exploit for Freelancer," which I'm pretty sure means you'll be able to nope out of a Freelancer mission without the game dinging you with a mission failed screen when you log back in. "You should now expect the same behaviour from those buttons that existed at Freelancer’s launch in January." Truly, this is the age of the savescummer, my friends.

Anyway, that's what leaps out at me. Here are the patch notes in full:

Technology / PC Specific

Intel XeSS: We’ve updated from version 1.0 to 1.1 and this new version fixes a small GPU memory leak.

Ray Tracing: We’ve resolved an issue where Ray Tracing settings between the Launcher and Game Options (in-game) would not always be aligned and could inadvertently overwrite each other.

DLSS Frame Generation: We’ve resolved an issue where the DLSS Frame Generation option would be greyed out in the Launcher on the Nvidia RTX 40 series.

Hantu Port: We’ve resolved a specific issue on the Hantu Port Sniper Assassin map, where certain textures would appear pixelated with many jagged edges for players that had enabled FSR 2 or XeSS.

Stability Improvements: Yes, this is always here. In addition to general stability improvements, this patch includes specific fixes for a crash on the Landslide Bonus Mission, as well as common crashes that were occurring on all platforms.

Freelance Improvements

Perfect Run: We’ve disabled this objective in Freelancer. Like, straight up removed it from the game. For now. We’re hopeful that it’s a temporary measure and we’re looking into a permanent fix for it. Unfortunately, we don't have a definitive reason for why this objective is acting like it is and registering as failed despite all the criteria being completed. We are able to see an extended delay in Perfect Run from being evaluated, to it resulting in a failed state. Even though we’re talking milliseconds, that delay is just over three times longer than other ‘complete on exit’ objectives. Until we can get a better grip on resolving this, we’re removing this objective from the game to avoid player frustration.

Alt F-14,000,606: There’s always an alternative. And we’ve reverted the removal of the Alt+F4 exploit for Freelancer. You should now expect the same behaviour from those buttons that existed at Freelancer’s launch in January.

Undercover UI: We’ve removed a rogue UI element that could show up in a Storage Room in Miami when playing Freelancer. Similar story for a UI icon that could appear on the Intel Wall in the Safehouse.

Black Winter Mirror: We’ve resolved an issue where the Winter Suit and Black Winter Suit didn’t look too good in the Upstairs Bathroom or Gym mirrors in the Safehouse. The reason was a mismatch between the level of detail (LOD) setup on the suits and these particular mirrors.

Chloroform Ban: We’ve made dropping a chloroform flask an illegal action. This was deemed to be a little too overpowered, especially during Showdown missions.

Safehouse Hanger: We’ve resolved an issue in the Freelancer Hitmansion where the Mastery Level 24 Basement Bathroom cosmetic wasn’t displaying properly.

World of Assassination Fixes