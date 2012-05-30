Hitman: Absolution trailer has BDSM Nuns for some reason, Agent 47 unconcerned

"Sir, Agent 47 is cornered. Our high powered team of female assassins is ready to roll in there and take him out."

"You can't just roll in and take out Agent 47. He's a machine . A cold blooded killer ."

"We have a plan, sir. We've disguised them as a team of BDSM queens who are in turn disguised as a team of high-powered action-Nuns."

"Roger that. No, wait. UN-roger that. Everything you just said to me was complete gibberish. Are they trained, can they shoot, will they check their blind spots?"

"Uh, well we've ordered them to walk directly forwards in slow motion while shedding their clothes, but, maybe they'll check their blind spots. Maybe. Don't worry, sir. Everything will be just FINE."

Moments later...

