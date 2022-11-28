Hit the sweet spot with these Cyber Monday 1440p gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 | AMD RX 6800M | AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $600) (opens in new tab)

This is a genuinely fantastic gaming laptop deal, and you're going to need to hurry because if people have any sense they'll snap this right up. The RX 6800M is AMD's most powerful mobile GPU, and we're talking around RTX 3070 Ti levels of standard gaming prowess. For just $1,100. Throw in a 1440p screen running at 165Hz and you've got one mighty machine.

4K might be what all the marketing blurbs shout about these days, but 1440p is still the sweet spot when it comes to gaming on a monitor. It's the Goldilocks zone: Crisp and sharp, but you'll still achieve framerates north of 60fps even if you're not using some power-guzzling, heat-spewing GPU.

That's doubly so for gaming laptops, whose smaller screens and slimmer frames mean 4K is less noticeable and cooling is extra important. That's why I've gone and picked out a few of my favourite 1440p portables for your perusal.

At $1,099.99 (opens in new tab), the Asus ROG Strix G15 has gotta be one of the best gaming laptop deals floating around this Cyber Monday. This little titan packs a Ryzen 5980HX CPU and a Radeon RX 6800M GPU to create a souped-up AMD fighter that's as powerful as it is powerfully on-brand.

Those specs are hooked up to a 1440p, 165Hz screen that you should—with a graphics card like that—be able to squeeze every last frame out. The base storage leaves something to be desired at 512GB, but you can always use the secondary PCIe slot to upgrade.

But if you're an Nvidia loyalist, there's always the Asus Zephyrus G15 (opens in new tab), which pairs a Ryzen 9 5900HS with an RTX 3080. You'll be paying an extra chunk of change over the ROG Strix G15—the Zephyrus comes in at $1,699.99 (opens in new tab)—but you do get a fair bit more for your money. The Zephyrus is equipped with a 240Hz screen, allowing you to achieve Chuck Yeager-style framerates in your games of choice. Plus you get a full terabyte of storage for your trouble, too.

(opens in new tab) Asus Zephyrus G15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible amount of gaming laptop for the money, and a pretty looking chassis to wrap it all up in. The RTX 3080 obviously gets top billing, but that 1440p 240Hz IPS screen has to get a mention, too. The rest of the spec is pretty standard, though I am pleased it's rocking a full 1TB SSD. The only note of warning is that it can get a little toasty thanks to that thinner chassis, however.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 Quartz | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 165Hz | 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Razer (save $400) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on the team. The pink Quartz version? Doubly so. It comes with an up to date Ryzen CPU that's supremely quick, and an RTX 3070 Ti which will see you right at the laptop's native 1440p.

And no list of 1440p gaming laptops could call itself complete without a look-in from the Razer Blade 14. If you took a snap poll of the PCG staff's favourite gaming laptop, the Razer Blade would probably win it, and for good reason. It's beautiful, well-built, has a powerful RTX 3070 Ti, and this one comes in pink. The drawback? Ah, well, it does come in at $2,199.99 (opens in new tab) even on sale. Premium laptop, premium price.

And, look, fine, if you're determined to fly too close to the high-res sun, you should probably also check out the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (opens in new tab). It's a 1600p machine equipped with a Ryzen 5800H CPU and an RTX 3070, and you can get it for a very reasonable $1,399.99 (opens in new tab) right now. You won't be hanging out with the cool kids in the resolution Goldilocks zone, though!