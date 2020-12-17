Here’s your chance to win the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition

To round out the year in style, the PC Gamer forum and Ubisoft has come together for one more massive giveaway.

Among other things, the community has been buzzing about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla since it released in November and, frankly, that’s unsurprising considering this just might be the best installment in the series . This captivating RPG has managed to combine a great story with equally engaging gameplay to make for one of the best releases this year.

So, for those of us who have spent much of 2020 wanting to, say, lead a Viking invasion of England, this one is for you. In this year's last huge giveaway, one Grand Prize winner will be walking away with a PC edition that comes with a ridiculous amount of extras. This special pack includes exclusives like a collector’s case, steelbook, Viking statuette of Eivor, a certificate of authenticity, and much, much more!