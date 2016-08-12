Here’s when No Man’s Sky unlocks on PC

Unless you’ve been living under an intergalactic space rock for the last couple of days, you probably spotted No Man’s Sky launched on PlayStation 4 consoles earlier this week. I don’t know about you, but for me it’s been a long three days of hiding from hot takes, impressions and social media screen caps, but Hello Games’ space-faring open world sandbox finally goes live on PC later today.
Although it can’t be preloaded, the game boasts a relatively modest 2.6GB and will unlock at the following times:
- United Kingdom – 6pm BST
- United States – 1pm EST; 10am PST
- Europe – 7pm CEST
We’ve been frolicking in the PS4 version since Wednesday, however here’s a few links you might like to check out before strapping on your spacesuit and sending yourself skyward on PC:
