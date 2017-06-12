Here's what you need to know about Forza Motorsport 7 on PC

Yesterday, Microsoft unveiled Forza Motorsport 7 during the company's E3 press conference including that the series will be coming to PC—the first time for a main-serise Forza Motorsport entry. Today, during the PC Gaming Show at E3, we learned much more about the game's PC features.

Forza Motorsport 7 will feature complete mouse and keyboard support, as well as a variety of peripherals and accessories. Pretty much every fan-requested wheel or peripheral will be supported, including PlayStation peripherals and even the DualShock controller.

"It's been exciting for the team. Last week we brought in every USB device we had—we played on a Guitar Hero guitar and a DDR pad," said Bill Giese, creative director for Turn 10 Studios.

With unlocked framerates and 21:9 ultrawide support, PC is definitely a great place to play Forza 7. The game is playable at 60fps ultra 4K HDR on the show floor on high-end PCs, but one of the goals was also to lower the required minimum spec, letting gamers with mid-range and lower CPUs play as well. There are also two new PC wheels on display at E3.

Forza Motorsport 7 will be a Windows 10 exclusive, which means it probably will only be available through the Microsoft Store on PC. That's not the best news, but on the upside, it does feature crossplay between PC, Xbox One, and the new Xbox One X.