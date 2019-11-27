Here's the Fortnite Community Choice skin winner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The winner of the Fortnite community choice skin contest is who else but Riley, the character we don't really know and don't exactly love but who won anyway, sporting a lovely bright magenta jacket, some dope boots, and a tasteful balaclava.

She kind of looks like Raptor (the yellow balaclava and bomber jacket guy) and Elite Agent (a more general military look) were fused together, and you know what, I dig it.

On the other hand, I'm sort of astounded she beat the skin that looks like a Sekiro NPC with a candle on its hat. The third skin, an all-black ensemble that looked more Deathklok than Fortnite, was a clear loser.

Riley is 1,200 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop, and she comes with the "Ghostly" back bling, which looks like a pink tactical satchel of sorts.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

