Here's the first trailer for Superhot on the Oculus Rift

Back in February, the developers of the time-bending FPS Superhot revealed that a VR version of the game for the Oculus Rift is in the works. Nothing's been said about it since, but today the team released a trailer providing a bit of insight into what it's got coming.

The gameplay doesn't appear to be fundamentally changed from the original game, but of course being immersed in a full VR environment promises to make it an entirely different experience. What's really intriguing, though, is the bit near the end, when the helmet comes off: A simple reminder that you're doing battle in a virtual world, or a tease of something more meaningful?

We reviewed the original Superhot in February and liked it quite a bit, despite its brevity and occasional lack of depth, and the VR version may well prove to me one of those "must have" titles for the Oculus Rift. A hard release date hasn't been announced but it's expected to be ready for release later this year.

