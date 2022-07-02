Here's the big preview of Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin is going tropical for its Summer 2022 update.

The folks at HoYoverse have run a 30-minute special detailing everything they've got coming for Genshin Impact (opens in new tab) 2.8 when it launches on July 13, 2022. The Summer Fantasia update, trailer above and on YouTube (opens in new tab), will include previously-leaked character Shikanoin Heizou, a prodigy detective whose "senses are sharp and his thoughts are clear."

It shows some previews of the jungle of Sumeru, a new region of rainforest and highlands on Teyvat. There's some giant flowers, grassy highlands with trees, and some impressive-looking glass structures to explore. There's also a hint at what may well be a bit of desert or badlands.

You can watch the full Version 2.8 special program on YouTube. (opens in new tab)

