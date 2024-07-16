This white PC case with real wood trim that's $30 off for Prime Day is the PC aesthetic I crave

Lord help me, I'm thinking impure thoughts about a computer case again.

I remember laughing at loud at "it's partly wood" in the matter-of-fact headline we wrote about the Fractal Design North when it first appeared, because it is, in fact, partly wood. That's what I love about it! We've gone from tempered glass being the most popular thing in case design, through a wave of high airflow mesh designs, into a new, exciting aesthetic era taking advantage of a material we've been building things out of for, I don't know, 10,000 years? Slightly longer than we've had computers, anyway.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

The Fractal Design North is stately. Regal. And proof that you can build a fantastically classy PC without it being particularly expensive. It's a reasonable $140 normally, but thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal the white model with a mesh side panel is on sale for $109.99, which I believe is the cheapest it's ever been.

This is the exact model I'd buy if I didn't already own a very nice (also white) Lian Li case. The wood calls to me, though. It's a dead match for my desk, and if I stared at it hard enough maybe I could trick myself into imagining I was hanging out on a deck overlooking a lake instead of working. I'll just set those front panel 140mm fans to exhaust instead of intake, lean in close, and let the warm breeze ruffle my hair...