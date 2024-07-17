These 6 Prime Day PC gaming deals under $50 are like a quality of life patch for my actual life

Prime Day is nearly in the bag for this year, but you can still snag some cheap PC gaming deals on little tools and accessories at the last minute if you're keen. If you, like me, are prone to saying "I should really get a…" about five times a year and just never making it happen, allow the discounts of a sale day propel you to making your own life easier.

There are all sorts of handy small upgrades and tools that are adjacent to your PC without being a major purchase like a new piece of hardware. I've got a collection of goodies and gadgets here all coming in under $50—almost, the electric drill is $53, sorry—if you're looking for inspiration on what to snag before the sales close out.

Consider it a quality of life update in the patch notes of your own life. Good cable management, organization gear, and other useful desk items are a nice little boost to morale, especially if they don't break the bank.

Compressed air duster | Cordless | USB-C charger | $59.99 $29.69 on Amazon (save $30.30)

Stop using disposable lint cloths and compressed air cans and snag an electric compressed air cleaner for your PC instead. This one has five different head attachments, whether you're dusting off your case fans or the inside of your keyboard.

Fanttik E1 Max Mini Electric Screwdriver | 50 interchangeable bits | Wireless | USB-C charger | $79.97 $53.17 on Amazon (save $26.80)

For the detailed work of taking apart your machine, a mini electric screwdriver makes things easier. This 3.7V Fanttik option comes with 50 different bits and operates at 200 RPM with low and high torque settings. If you've ever given yourself blisters from putting a PC together, not that I'll admit to having done it, then save your fingers next time. If your problem isn't a need for more power, and just a need for bits that fit your screws, a simple screwdriver set like this one for under $12 will be a blessing when the day comes that you need it.

Yecaye cable management kit | PVC | 30MM adhesive mount | 6 pack | $26.99 $16.98 on Amazon (save $10)

If you don't have cable management, you need cable management. And if you do have cable management you probably need better cable management. I personally need a better solution than the, admittedly very nice, velcro cable ties I'm currently using and an adhesive cable track is the next move up the ladder. This Yecaye set comes with 6 cable channels, which should be enough to cover even an excessively long 7-foot desk like mine.

InnoGear microphone boom arm | Steel construction | Adjustable angle | Desk clamp mount | $22.99 $16.59 (save $6.40)

It's not a steep discount, but snagging a microphone arm for under $20 is pretty nice, even a cheaper make. Personally, I've moved up to a move expensive and quieter NZXT boom arm , but I rocked one of these metal spring arms up until last year and it gets the job done. At the very least get that nice microphone you bought on Black Friday up off your desk because the tiny tripod it came with is not cutting it and yes we can all hear you typing directly into it every time you join the Discord call.

New Bee RGB headphone stand | Aluminum construction | USB charging ports | $25.99 $12.79 on Amazon (save $13.20)

Speaking of getting things off your desk, your headset deserves better treatment too. This stand is cheaper than the dinner that you're about to splash on your headset if you don't stop laying it next to your keyboard. (Clean your keyboard with that wireless air duster, while we're at it.) No longer confined to black accessories, this stand also comes in white or pink. Does everything on your desk need to be RGB? No. But it sure can be.