The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there

All you need to get scared is a relatively modest rig (and some patience).

A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
(Image credit: Konami)

If you are able to competently run Silent Hill 2 Remake on your rig, the Silent Hill F system requirements suggest you can run it too, but there's a caveat.

The full Silent Hill F system requirements are up on its Steam page right now. Though some changes may be made over the coming months as we don't even have an official release date yet. Starting with the GPU, you need a minimum of a GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700 to play Silent Hill, which are the exact same card choices (minus an Intel card) as the Silent Hill 2 Remake system requirements.

For Silent Hill F, the minimum system requirements allow you to play the game on 'Performance quality settings', getting 30 fps at 720p. Given few gamers actually play at 720p, this method of getting the minimum requirement is a tad flawed. You will want a more powerful rig than the minimum to play at 1080p.

Silent Hill F system requirements
Minimum

Recommended

OS

Windows 11

Windows 11

CPU

Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

GPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM

16 GB

16 GB

Storage

50 GB

50 GB

If you're wondering if your CPU is up to scratch, an Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 can run the game on minimum settings. To play Silent Hill F on Recommended you will need an Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or greater.

You will also need either a GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Both are mid-range to high-end cards—the former being from 2018 and the latter from 2020. These are still pretty beefy choices for recommended specs but, thankfully, these aren't based on 720p resolution.

Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshot of a woman on fire

(Image credit: Konami)

Recommended settings will allow you to play on Performance settings getting 60 fps or Quality settings at 30 fps. This is all measured at Full HD, though the system requirements also suggest you will get a similar result at 4K "using DLSS or similar technology".

Set in 1960s Japan, Silent Hill F is a new story in the Silent Hill franchise. The game is developed by Neobards, a company mostly known for its work helping with recent Resident Evil next-gen upgrades, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and the Devil May Cry: HD Collection. Like Silent Hill 2 Remake, it is made using Unreal Engine 5, which goes some way to explaining the rather similar system requirements.

Though not necessary for playing, an SSD is recommended and it should have 50 GB available to download the game. Finally, you will need 16 GB of RAM to run Silent Hill F.

The minimum settings for Silent Hill F are relatively modest, mostly requiring budget to mid-range parts from a few years ago. The only struggle a mid-range rig built in 2019 may have with a game like this is the 16 GB of RAM, and likely some extra storage. I bought my own rig only a few months ago and I've already upgraded to get a bit more storage.

The game is currently available to preorder on consoles for $70 (though I wouldn't recommend preordering any game this early) but we don't know any more about the release date or pricing on PC just yet. It's been teased for more than two years so it's good to see some more concrete information, even if we don't know when we'll actually be able to play it.

Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

