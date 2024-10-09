The best Prime Day PC gaming deals with which to forge a perfect Lord of the Rings setup

One does not simply walk out of Prime Day without considering the possibility of a Tolkien inspired gaming setup. Don't let my horrendously shoehorned Lord of the Rings references put you off, here. I'm talking a well-curated, tasteful gaming setup with quality gear that's been reviewed and recommended by our team of Middle Earth-obsessed tech experts. Myself included and unashamed.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

I've brought together everything from gaming accessories, like mousepads featuring scenes from the movies, and lighting strips to get that Mt. Doom orange glow going, to officially licensed LOTR x DROP mechanical keyboards. I've even included an AIO cooler with a display that plays .mp4 video so you can let the Eye of Sauron—lidless, wreathed in flame—burn forever over your gaming dominion.

Don't worry, I've made sure to include lighter options below for those not aligned with the darker forces of Middle earth.

Drop x LOTR Black Speech keyboard| Mechanical | Wired | TKL layout | $199 $169 at Drop (save $30)

This is the keyboard I'm typing on right now, as it happens. Granted it's the Dwarvish version I have my mitts on as it's the one I reviewed a while back, but it's still the same keyboard under all that detailing. There's a version for whatever kind of LOTR aesthetic you're going for, be that Elvish or otherwise.

Drop x LOTR Bridge of Khazad-dûm Desk Mat | $35 $29 at Drop (save $5)

It may not appeal to every Lord of the Rings fan, but luckily there are heaps of other options, such as another one showing the fellowship skipping along yet another bridge, though sadly that one's not on offer.

MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 | 120mm | .mp4 Display | 400mm tube | $279.99 $177.96 at Amazon (save $102.03)

We tested the MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360, giving it a score of 86 thanks to its strong cooling performance and quality control software. It also has an excellent IPS display that actually plays .mp4 files unlike many out there. You could have the Eye of Souron overlooking your desktop, but we all know it'll end up with the nodding Gandalf Sax meme on it, don't we?

ALITOVE WS2812B RGB lighting | 16.4ft | $15.19 at Amazon

Theres something to love about cheap and cheerful gaming accessories, and this is one of those we can say we've actually tested. Not only does it offer a much higher LED density than most, it's got some really advanced programming options and it won't set you back too much. Right now it's on a Prime Exclusive deal.

Drop x LOTR Riddermark Desk Mat | $35 $29 at Drop (save $5)

This one's got an all-black option which is a little more subtle than the above, if the colourful designs are a bit much for your design sensibilities. I get it. Not everything needs to be RGB.

Flexispot E2 | Standing | Walnut Veneer | Black frame | $369.99 $179.99 at Flexispot (save $200 with code E2BF10)

You've got less than 16 hours left to get the extra $10 off, but right now this is down $190 and it's already essentially our best budget gaming desk, only under a different name. With the walnut desktop would look amazing lit up in orange lighting, very natural and it'll go with either a dark and brooding Mordor aesthetic, or something more airy and Elvish.