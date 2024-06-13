Ultimate power: These two mega-PSUs are ready for the most demanding of components, all without draining your wallet

Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro | 1000 W | 80 Plus Platinum | $299.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $150 with promo code CYGMKTDTAA43)

Super Flower makes some very reliable PSUs, and reliability is the name of the game when it comes to powering your precious components. This 1000 W model is ready for most high-end hardware configurations, including the almighty RTX 4090 paired with a beastly CPU.

Power supplies are often the most overlooked component in a PC build. And that, my friends, is a mistake. No, they might not be the most exciting or attractive of objects, but a good PSU is often the difference between a rock-solid machine and a crashing nightmare with difficult-to-diagnose issues.

More than that, all your other precious components rely on your power supply to deliver stable voltages, exactly when needed. If you're building a new rig, or getting ready for a big upgrade, you owe it to yourself to find a good deal on a very good PSU.

Luckily, these two units are more than up to the task of feeding demanding systems with plenty of delicious electricity, and they've both got a significant discount right now.

Let's kick off with the Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000 W, currently available for $150 with an included promo code at Newegg. A few years ago a 1000 W PSU would be considered overkill, but in the world of the RTX 4090 and Core i9 14900K, going big on the wattage for a high-end build has become much more of a requirement than it used to be.

This Super Flower unit is 80 Plus Platinum certified, with a fully modular design and plenty of cables. Unlike many high-powered PSUs, it's only 130 mm long, meaning it shouldn't have any trouble squeezing into your average ATX or Micro ATX case with a standard-sized PSU bay.

Keeping things cool is a 120 mm fan with an intelligent thermal control system, which should keep the decibel levels down to boot. It's a powerful PSU with excellent table manners and an easy way to install plenty of wattage without a ton of fuss.

One thing worth noting however: this PSU doesn't have a dedicated 12VHPWR socket, so while it's absolutely got the power to run an RTX 4090 at top whack, you will still need to use the adapter included with the card.

But what if you want something really powerful? Something that should be more than up to the task of powering demanding components for many years to come?

Super Flower Leadex Platinum | 1600 W | 80 Plus Platinum | $599.99 $249.99 at Newegg (save $350 with promo code CYGMKTDTAA36)

Stand back, it's a monster! While most PCs will be well-served with the 1000 W model above, if your goal is to buy something that will deliver huge amounts of power for next-generation hardware, and probably more than that, then this reassuringly overbuilt unit should get the job done—and then some.

Well, how about the Super Flower Leadex Platinum 1600W? While this is likely overkill for the vast majority of systems, if you're looking to build something astoundingly well-equipped, or are simply looking to buy in now and forget about power requirements for some time, this should do the trick.

Putting that immense wattage aside for a second, this massive unit is hugely overbuilt, which should give you plenty of reassurance that it's going to deliver excellent voltage levels for many years to come.

With high-quality Japanese capacitors, a 140 mm twin ball-bearing fan and Infineon CoolMOS and CoolSet components, everything about this power supply is built to last. It is though, it must be said, an absolute chonk, at 220 mm long, so make sure to measure up your case before laying down your cash.

Also, like the other Super Flower above, this model also doesn't come with the ATX 3.0 standard 12VHPRW dedicated socket, although again, adapters are readily available.

With a promo code, this unit is currently on offer at Newegg for $250. While that might seem like a lot of money for a PSU, it's still not a lot for something with this level of power delivery, and these sort of credentials. It's overkill for most, sure, but if you're ever going to buy a component that's far too powerful and overbuilt for your purposes, the PSU is surely it.

Two substantial PSUs, two heavily discounted prices. If you're looking for ultimate power for the best price right now, here's where you want to be.