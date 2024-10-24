Building a new gaming PC with an Nvidia graphics card? This 750 W PSU is an ideal match and costs less than $70

MSI MAG A750GL | 750 W | ATX 3.0 | PCIe 5.0 | 80 Plus Gold | Fully modular | $99.99 $69.99 at Newegg (save $30 with $10 rebate card and $20 promo code TTCDX2278)

The humble PSU often gets looked over when buying components for a new gaming PC build but it's important that you don't buy rubbish. This MSI unit is anything but rubbish, and thanks to being fully modular, it's easy to install. And if you have an Nvidia graphics card with a 12VHPWR socket, you'll be pleased to know that MSI fitted this PSU with a dedicated power output and cable. Goodbye, adapters! Make sure you use the rebate card and promo code TTCDX2278 to get the full discount.

Power supplies are boring, right? I mean they just sit there, in your gaming PC, with wires dangling around everywhere. Of course, every rig needs one but with hundreds of them on the market, what do you go for? If it was my money, I'd get this MSI MAG A750GL unit. Actually, it was my money, as I bought one for a hardware testing PC and it's been brilliant since day one.

Slight confession, though. I bought the A850GL version, just to have a little more power headroom, and that's on sale at Newegg for just $84. But if you don't need all that power capacity and you're looking to save a few dollars, then the A750GL is a bargain, coming in at a cent under $70 at Newegg, with a rebate card and promo code.

The A750GL has all the features you could want from a modern PSU: It's rated to 80 Plus Gold and Cybenetics Gold for efficiency; it's ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compliant and PCIe 5.0, so it will handle power spikes with ease; all of the cables are flat and fully removable; the 120 mm fan is near silent but cools everything really well.

If you have an Nvidia graphics card with a 12VHPWR power socket, the A750GL is a great match for it, as it has a dedicated connection to just those GPUs. It has an output of 450 W, which is good enough for everything up to and including an RTX 4080 Super. In theory, it should be fine for an RTX 4090, but you're better off using the A850GL model for that.

One really nice feature about the included 12VHPWR cable is MSI has color-coded the end that fits into the graphics card. It's bright yellow which means it's very easy to spot if you haven't fully seated the cable. I'm surprised more companies haven't adopted this simple idea, to be honest.

So if you've decided that now is the right time to build a whole new gaming PC, maybe with AMD's forthcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D and an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super, this great little PSU will serve you well for years. And at just $70, with the $10 rebate card and $20 promo code TTCDX2278, you'll have a bit extra to spend on big gaming SSD.