Corsair's new cases at Computex include its biggest ever beast and a cut-price contender with full wrap-around glass

At the Corsair booth on the Computex show floor a couple of new cases caught our eye. Well, you can hardly miss the new Corsair 9000D, it's absolutely massive. But it's probably the new Corsair 3500X that would get our cash. Hold that thought.

Successor to the beastly 1000D, the new Corsair 9000D is ridiculous. We don't have measurements, but this thing is big enough to support two separate PCs inside, the second one a mini-ITX, enabling a secondary streaming setup without impacting your gaming rig's latency one little bit.

There's also enough room for multiple independent liquid cooling loops, up to four 480 mm radiators and, really, anything you can throw at it. We haven't got pricing, but if you're in the market for this kind of thing, do you even care?

Of course, we do tend to care about value, which is where the new Corsair 3500X comes in. It's a more standard-sized ATX tower which offers that wrap-around goldfish bowl thing with two sides of the case almost entirely composed of glass for maximum internal component exposure.

The good news is that pricing starts at a relatively affordable $89.99, making it one of the cheapest full-view cases yet. The 3500X measures 506 x 460 x 240 mm (20 x 18 x 9.4 inches) and is made mainly of steel and tempered glass.

It also has full support for those trendy new reverse-connection motherboards with all the connectors on the bottom of the board, including ASUS BTF and MSI Project Zero. When you've got such a panoramic view of the internals, that's appealing.

Both of the glass panels are fully removable, so not only can you see inside the case easily, but access is great, too. For the record, the 3500X supports up to E-ATX motherboards, while the component clearances are 180 mm (7.1 inches) for the PSU, 170 mm (6.7 inches) for the CPU cooler and 410 mm (16.1 inches) for the GPU, the latter including support for four-slot graphics cards.

Radiator compatibility comprises 360, 280, and 240 mm at the top and side, with room for 120 mm fans at the bottom and rear of the case. Fully kitted out, airflow shouldn't be an issue at all.

The 3500X is available with and without a set of RGB fans, and it's the model with no fans that hits that lowest $89.99 price point. Oh, and it's available in both black and white. Sign us up!