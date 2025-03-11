NBN bargain hunters, here's a good one: Optus is offering AU$210 off its NBN 1000 service

If you're a proactive bargain hunter you probably change your NBN at least once a year. Most providers offer substantial introductory discounts that last six months, and since fixed contracts are pretty much unheard of in this space, there's nothing stopping you from hopping between providers depending on who's offering the best deal at that time.

Such is the case with Optus' latest offering. Normally Optus' NBN 1000 plan will set you back AU$129 a month, but for a limited time you can secure six months worth of high speed internet for only AU$94 per month. It amounts to a AU$210 discount over the whole period, which is enough to afford five copies of the Stardew Valley Cookbook , to name one example.

I should point out that this isn't the cheapest NBN 1000 offer going at the moment. As per our guide to the best NBN plans for PC gamers , that distinction currently goes to Spintel, which is offering an NBN 1000 connection for AU$90 a month for six months (after that, it rises to AU$100.95, which is still pretty good). A few caveats, though: the Spintel advertises a maximum of 650Mbps download speeds during the evening, whereas Optus advertises 780Mbps. In both cases, you're probably going to get faster speeds than that, but in a worst case scenario, Spintel's will be slower.

The other caveat is just that Optus is a bigger provider and, as a result, their discounts generally aren't as steep, nor as common. In other words, they're rarer, which is why I'm here telling you about it.

Optus NBN 1000 | 780Mbps | AU$94p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m) If you're looking to enter the hallowed realm of NBN 1000, you could hardly do better than this current Optus discount. The provider is offering a AU$210 discount across six months on its high speed service. That equates to a AU$35 discount per month, bringing the usual AU$129p/m price down to AU$94.

This is all assuming you don't need a new modem. If you do want Optus to throw in its own modem, you'll need to stick around for 36 months to get it for free. Leaving before that means you'll need to pay AU$8.50 for every unused month.

For more on the best NBN plans check out our guide, which includes everything from NBN 50 through to the higher tiers.