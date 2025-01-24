Logitech and iFixit team up in repairability collab to make your mice, keyboards and headphones last longer

Peripherals specialist Logitech and the repair gurus at iFixit are ganging up to deliver that most noble of pursuits, making your devices last longer.

The basic gist is to sell genuine Logitech parts on iFixit along with listing step-by-step repair guides. A quick tally of the guides on the Logitech Repair Hub on iFixit suggests there are currently OEM repair guides for 24 Logitech devices spanning headphones, keyboards and mice.

These OEM repair guides include direct links to the relevant parts in the iFixit store. By way of example, the guide for replacing the battery in the Logitech MX Master Battery includes links to both the genuine battery itself and a full iFixit repair kit, complete with tools and tape.

All this surely makes for a much more confidence inspiring process than the usual drill of firing up YouTube and rolling the dice on some copycat battery pack. It's very much worth emphasising that making parts easily replaceable is only part of the solution. Quality replacements for those parts also need to be available.

Currently, supported products include all MX Master, MX Anywhere, and G Series mice, plus G Series and Zone Learn headphones, and MX Keys and G915 keyboards.

Anyway, Logitech and iFixit cite both consumer sentiment and support for the broader issue of sustainability along with reducing costs and e-waste as prime motivators for the collab.

iFixit reckons the Logitech G733 headphone's replaceable headband is a great example of good designed-in repairability. (Image credit: Logitech)

Unsurprisingly, iFixit heaps praise on Logitech for the repairability of its kit, singling out the G733 headphones as particularly good.

"One of our favorite parts of the G733 design is the replaceable headband. Since it’s designed to be swapped out, you can opt to replace it with one that’s more your style. If the strap gets worn or damaged, or you just want something that pops a little more, you’ve got options and can easily order a new strap directly from Logitech," iFixit says.

The announcement of the new collaboration on the iFixit site is titled "Repairability is Just the Beginning," so it will be interesting to see how it all evolves from here. Hopefully, we'll see even more parts made available and perhaps more in-depth guides on a wider range of repairs. Watch this space.