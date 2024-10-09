I've just spotted our favorite chunky gaming chair for its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL | Racing back seat | 165-degree recline | weight capacity up to 180 kg | 3-year warranty | $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $150)

If you're a bit of a bigger or taller person and want a chair that can not only fit you but comfort you, AndaSeat's Kaiser 3 XL is an excellent choice, thanks to its great price, adjustable lumbar support, and durability. Price Check: AndaSeat $469

Are you sick of feeling your legs push up to the side of a chair or feel like you can't fully relax in a regular 'ol gaming chair? If so, AndaSeat has the perfect chair for you, and it's now even better at just $400 this Prime Day.

This chair is by far the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon right now. Looking through the price history, it's dropped to just $470 in the past two years.

This is one of the best gaming chairs right now, yet it's suspiciously missing from our list. The only reason for this is that there's a slightly newer version in the AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL. Though great, the 4 will cost you $200 more to get, and at that rate, I'd rather pick the Kaiser 3 XL.

Getting a whopping 95% in our Kaiser 3 XL review, the first paragraph is spent justifying why we didn't just give it 100. That's how good this gaming chair is. As well as being designed with bigger people in mind, this chair has 4-way adaptive lumbar support, meaning it can adjust to accommodate what you need, and has 4D armrests for just one more level of customization.

Capable of reclining all the way to 165 degrees, you can fully lie back in this chair and the magnetic memory foam pillow will support your head as you do so. As expected from its size, the seat itself is designed to be spacious, and it looks great too.

A whole host of color options are available right now at this same price point, and the mixture of PVC leather and fabrics makes it both resistant to scratches and easy to clean. The lumbar support knobs are a bit awkward to get to, and there's no footrest like previous Andaseat models but these are light downsides for a chair that really supports your backside.