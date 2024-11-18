I've decided Casio's smart ring-watch is all that's good in this messed up universe right now

I'm still not entirely sold on the concept of wearables in their current form. While I can see the appeal of a smart watch, I've never felt like dropping a substantial amount of cash to transmute functions that my phone already handles with aplomb, to my wrist. And smart rings? Even less.

I like my rings dumb but desirable, and it appears Casio has taken that concept to heart. It's announced a digital ring/watch hybrid with some interesting features, although whether it technically counts as "smart" is dubious (via The Verge). But let's be honest, we're all here to marvel at how it's essentially an iconic Casio watch design, but for your finger bones.

Okay, let's do due diligence here and report on that feature set. The CRW-001-1JR (catchy, even by tech naming standards) has a miniscule LCD display set into its 1-inch frame, three functional buttons, a light, and an alarm that will flash the display to let you know your dinner's burning, rather than play a sound.

It's waterproof, and also has a battery that Casio says will last for around two years, but is replaceable to keep this watch ticking over (okay, digitally cycling) a lot longer than that.

All very nice. But the meat and potatoes here is the fact that it's a dinky little watch for your finger, and that's such a powerful design choice it immediately ranks this ring up in my estimations, from "mild interest" into "yes, I want one" territory. I'm not normally one to be drawn in by glitzy jewellery, but I've been staring at these photos for some time and decided that it's all that's good in this messed up universe right now, and you should see it too.

(Image credit: Casio)

I used to wear a Casio watch as a child, although admittedly a much lesser, plastic -framed model. So did all of my school friends. It was the default watch of dubious status, for some strange reason, although all of us would have traded it in for a fancier metal model should we have had the cash.

Which means the opportunity to own a tiny, weeny one for sheer bragging rights alone has got me checking my terrified bank account for spare funds.

Two things, on that note: One, it's not as expensive as you might think, at around $128. Two, you'll notice that figure's vague, because it's based on the exchange rate of Japanese Yen. Yep, this watch only appears to be on sale in Japan from this December, meaning that it may be a long wait until I can buy one that ships to the UK or US. Or perhaps not at all. You wouldn't do me like that, would you Casio? Would you?

Also, Casio says that the CRW-001-1JR is manufactured as a single piece. While that might contribute to its striking good looks and desirability as an object, it also means it technically only comes in one size (US 10.5), although Casio also provides you with some ugly-looking spacers to improve the fit.

As I have Skeletor hands, I don't hold out much hope for it attaching itself to my finger with the appropriate degree of grip. Even so, what with marriage prospects on the horizon, perhaps my partner will do the honourable thing and place one upon my delicate digits at the altar.

No, I don't think so either. Still, weeny watch>very cool>can't buy>sad. We can look at it in wonder together though, can't we?