You can create plinking, plonking renditions of classic game theme tunes with a sweep of your finger using these 3D-printed fidget toys

News
By published

All together now: plink, plonk, plink plink plink plonk, plink plink plink plink plink plink, plonk.

3D Printed Musical Fidget - Super Mario World #3dprinting - YouTube 3D Printed Musical Fidget - Super Mario World #3dprinting - YouTube
Watch On

Every time I see a 3D printer in the flesh, I consider buying one. Trouble is, what would I actually use it for? The answer, it seems, is printing off hundreds of musical fidget toys that play classic gaming theme tunes, both for my own amusement and to annoy various members of my family.

Yes, I'm wonderful to live with. Anyway, Maker World creator Kida has uploaded print designs for a whole host of different game themes, including Pac-Man, Super Mario Bros., Undertale and Minecraft (via Hackaday). Each print creates the pieces for a clever little musical device, guaranteed to delight and irritate in equal measure.

The individual parts snap together to create a series of tines surrounded by a frame, with a sliding tab mechanism at the top to play them. Sweep your finger across the top of the finished fidget toy, and the striker twangs each tine to play musical notes in sequence.

The results sound... pretty good, actually. It helps that game themes often employ a simple, catchy, and easily-recognisable melody as a thematic hook, and that the audio hardware at the time many of the games were released was limited in its musical vocabulary.

I reckon they'd make great stocking-fillers for the gamer in your life. Of course, the holiday season is months away, but that gives you plenty of time to set up that 3D printer you were looking at buying anyway, doesn't it?

Not only that, but the designs can be modified to create tunes not currently featured on the list. Goodness knows how many trial and error attempts it would take to create a toy that would play the Xenon 2: Megablast theme correctly, but by gosh I'm up for the challenge.

Perhaps you could even go for all 15 styles of the Elden Ring theme song, a task that would certainly be rewarding, yet likely to drive everyone around you to tears as you snap off yet another attempt. Still, these are cool little fidgety-thingamabobs, and a great excuse to start buying many different colours of filament. As if you needed one, right?

Best handheld gaming PCSteam Deck OLED reviewBest Steam Deck accessories


Best handheld gaming PC: What's the best travel buddy?
Steam Deck OLED review: Our verdict on Valve's handheld.
Best Steam Deck accessories: Get decked out.

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hardware
Skytech Omega gaming PC on a blue background

Rather than risking the shark-infested waters of GPU stocks and pricing, I'd just go for this ace $2,000 RX 9070 XT gaming PC
ASML Carl Zeiss mirrors

So, it's the mirrors. Freakishly accurate-to-an-atom-width mirrors are one big reason your modern GPU is so damned expensive
Ultramarines battling Death Guard in Warhammer 40,000.

Finally, a news outlet explains the US tariffs in a way even I can understand: with a map covered in Warhammer models
See more latest
Most Popular
Ultramarines battling Death Guard in Warhammer 40,000.
Finally, a news outlet explains the US tariffs in a way even I can understand: with a map covered in Warhammer models
Skytech Omega gaming PC on a blue background
Rather than risking the shark-infested waters of GPU stocks and pricing, I'd just go for this ace $2,000 RX 9070 XT gaming PC
Phoenix Wright
'They chewed me up pretty good': A US plaintiff attempted to use an AI avatar to argue their court case and the judges were far from amused
Preppered: an existential platformer&#039;s protagonist leaps out of an office chair, reaching for an all-important star.
Preppered: an existential platformer is a game that'll make you pay not just for your choices, but your sucky platforming skills, too
ASML Carl Zeiss mirrors
So, it's the mirrors. Freakishly accurate-to-an-atom-width mirrors are one big reason your modern GPU is so damned expensive
Nubs!: Arena screenshot detail
Former Awesomenauts developers finish the game they were working on when the studio went bankrupt in 2023, and it'll be free for the first 24 hours after release
Razer Blade 16 (2025) gaming laptop
Nvidia hasn't announced them yet but laptop vendors confirm that RTX 5050 and 5060 GPUs are almost here, and they'll both have 8 GB of VRAM
HDMI line connecting the audio and video system of notebook to projector or TV
One cable to rule them all: China's 8K-ready HDMI and DisplayPort competitor supports up to 192 Gbps bandwidth and 480 W power delivery in a single connection
Serving fries to a Doom imp.
Doom modder puts the Slayer in true hell: A minimum-wage fast food job that's 'psychological warfare only rivalled by the likes of Desert Bus or that one mission from Dying Light 2'
Asus Prime RX 9070 XT graphics card
With a quick BIOS flash and a spot of overclocking, one modder has got his RX 9070 to outperform the normally faster RX 9070 XT