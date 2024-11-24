I'm willing to bet there won't be a better Black Friday gaming chair deal to top this absolute banger
The Corsair TC100 Relaxed has had a hefty price cut everywhere.
Corsair TC100 | Fabric and leatherette | $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $70)
The TC100 is our favorite affordable gaming chair right now, following up on the popular T3 Rush with a great look and genuine comfort. You can read more in our review. Right now, even with only a light discount, it's a truly excellent gaming chair that's cheaper than most of its competition.
Price check: B&H Photo $179.99 | Corsair $179.99 | Best Buy $179.99
Forget the boring, same ol' Secretlab deals we get every single year, this is the Black Friday gaming chair deal we've been waiting for, and it's a doozy. That's a technical deals term for you, right there. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is now down to just $180 at Amazon and, well, everywhere. In the UK it's been discounted down as far as £160 at Amazon, too.
It's been our pick as the best budget gaming chair since we first reviewed it, and that's taking into account that it's normally $250 new. But with a significant $70 price cut you're getting an excellent gaming chair for a whole lot less than the $200 mark.
👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈
It's not just a great budget option, either, it's a great gaming chair, period. The Corsair aesthetic is subtle and restrained, and the build quality is excellent, too. It's a rare thing indeed, getting a quality chair, from a known brand, for such a low price.
Obviously, there are some compromises over something like the Secretlab Titan Evo, the current best gaming chair but that's only really down to the limited movement you get in the so-called 2D armrests of the TC100, and the similarly limited adjustability of the head rest.
Otherwise it's a well proportioned, well-made, and above all, comfortable gaming chair. And now at a simply bargainous price.
👉Check out all the Amazon Black Friday PC gaming deals right here👈
UK deal
Corsair TC100 Relaxed | Fabric | £199.99 £159.99 at Amazon (save £50)
The TC100 Relaxed is our favorite affordable gaming chair right now, following up on the popular T3 Rush with a great look and genuine comfort. And on a personal note, the fact it allows you to sit cross-legged is a big plus for the TC100 and a big cross against most bucket seat style chairs. It's not technically on discount yet, and may well drop in price later, but this is still a superb price for a truly excellent chair.
Price check: Scan £159.98
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.