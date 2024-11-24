I'm willing to bet there won't be a better Black Friday gaming chair deal to top this absolute banger

Forget the boring, same ol' Secretlab deals we get every single year, this is the Black Friday gaming chair deal we've been waiting for, and it's a doozy. That's a technical deals term for you, right there. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is now down to just $180 at Amazon and, well, everywhere. In the UK it's been discounted down as far as £160 at Amazon, too.

It's been our pick as the best budget gaming chair since we first reviewed it, and that's taking into account that it's normally $250 new. But with a significant $70 price cut you're getting an excellent gaming chair for a whole lot less than the $200 mark.

It's not just a great budget option, either, it's a great gaming chair, period. The Corsair aesthetic is subtle and restrained, and the build quality is excellent, too. It's a rare thing indeed, getting a quality chair, from a known brand, for such a low price.

Obviously, there are some compromises over something like the Secretlab Titan Evo, the current best gaming chair but that's only really down to the limited movement you get in the so-called 2D armrests of the TC100, and the similarly limited adjustability of the head rest.

Otherwise it's a well proportioned, well-made, and above all, comfortable gaming chair. And now at a simply bargainous price.

UK deal