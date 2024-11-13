Secretlab's kicked off its now traditional Black Friday sale with both the best gaming chair and best gaming desk on sale today

Secretlab Titan Evo | Neo Hybrid Leatherette | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. Though the Neo Hybrid Leatherette is the cheapest version of the chair right now, you can get collaboration chairs with Warhammer 40,000, Final Fantasy, and more on sale.

We've liked many gaming chairs over the years but the Secretlab Titan Evo has been the best gaming chair basically ever since it launched. It's comfortable, with a great magnetic cushion, and is very easy to adjust, and it's an even more attractive package with a sale from Secretlab itself.

For this early Black Friday sale, you have to go to the Secretlab site itself, where you will find the Secretlab Titan Evo Classic and Stealth for $519. The Batman-themed 'Dark Knight edition' is just $5 more at $524, which is $100 cheaper than usual.

Honestly, you could set your watch by this particular sale, it's pretty much the same discount Secretlab rolls out every year, but it's still a solid little saving on the best gaming chair around. Sadly, there's no discounts on the newly minted, and outstanding Titan Evo Nanogen Edition, but that's probably not a huge surprise given that it long launched last month.

My personal favorite chair is probably the Witcher 3 design, with the game's Wolf School medallion logo on the front, and both of Geralt's swords on the back. It's a surprisingly classy design, thanks to the dark brown color and leather-like inlays. My least favorite is almost definitely the Fortnite model, due in part to the smattering of dark purple and blue colors, complete with a big "Fortnite" written directly on the front of the chair. I can't imagine the feeling of getting a victory royale in this monstrosity and don't want to ever find out.

The Secretlab Titan Evo is a supremely comfortable chair but also looks fantastic, thanks to the fairly understated lining and sleek curves. The 4D armrests are adjustable in many ways, and the whole thing is very easy to adjust, meaning you can get seriously comfy for those long gaming sessions.

If you aren't specifically looking for a new gaming chair, or just want to upgrade your current Titan, Secretlab's Black Friday sale includes the Secretlab Magnus Pro XL and standard size, which sits pretty as PC Gamer's pick as best gaming desk. The XL model is particularly worth paying attention to, for its excellent cable management solution, great design, and sturdy build. It's a bit pricey and very heavy but feels more reasonable at $799 in the sale.

If you already own an Evo, you can buy skins for the chair, which gives it a brand-new look. Of particular note is the Cyberpunk 2077 skin at $139, which comes with the cyber-oni logo from Johny Silverhand's band, Samurai. It looks great, with little lines of blue, pink, and yellow.

If you have been looking for an excuse to get yourself a new gaming chair, this early Black Friday sale is a great way to do so. If you want a broader range of options, there are a few good Black Friday gaming chair deals out there right now.